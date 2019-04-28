Missing Senior Alert issued for Chilton County man

CHILTON COUNTY, Ala. – Sunday evening, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency issued a Missing Senior Alert for a Chilton County man.

The alert said the Chilton County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Rickey Lawind McCaskill, 47, last seen in Clanton.

McCaskill is pictured to the left and described as a black male who “may be suffering from a condition that may impair his judgement.”

Authorities said he was last seen on foot at 783 County Road 418 in Clanton Sunday around 3:15 in the afternoon. It is unclear where he is or where he may have been going.

If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of Rickey McCaskill, please contact the Chilton County Sheriff’s Office at (205) 755-2511 or call 911.