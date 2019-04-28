Huntsville synagogues react to California shooting
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Tennessee Valley religious groups and leaders are responding to the shooting in Poway, California that left one woman dead and others injured.
A 19-year-old man is in custody after a shooting at Congregation Chabad on the last day of Passover in the California city of Poway.
Chabad of Huntsville posted to Facebook Sunday, saying, “We are shocked. We are saddened.”
The post urges others to join them in prayer, and to unify for strength.
The full message reads:
“We are shocked. We are saddened.
We are devastated at this horrific act that took place at Chabad of Poway, California yesterday.
We mourn the loss of a vivacious Jewess, whose life was taken just for being a Jew.
We pray for those injured for a complete and speedy recovery.
During this difficult and challenging time, as are strengthened and encouraged by the words courageously said by Rabbi Goldstein immediately after being shot.
We must continue to be strong, to be unified. This can’t, and won’t break us.
We must continue spreading light, goodness, Torah and mitzvot, to our surroundings and make our world a better place.
Thank you to all who have reached out in support.”
Rabbi Eric Berk of Temple B’nai Shalom told WHNT News 19:
“The roots of hate run deep, but what runs deeper than the roots of hate? The roots of love. Love runs deep. Compassion runs deep. Concern runs deep. Commitment runs deep. How else do we explain the heroism of the first responders, who ran into harm’s way, out of responsibility and duty to their fellow citizens, out of concern for their fellow men and women? As a freedom-loving American, join me in affirming that an attack on any house of worship is an attack on every house of worship. Let us live up to that, so that such an attack like this may never happen again.”