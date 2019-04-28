× Huntsville synagogues react to California shooting

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Tennessee Valley religious groups and leaders are responding to the shooting in Poway, California that left one woman dead and others injured.

A 19-year-old man is in custody after a shooting at Congregation Chabad on the last day of Passover in the California city of Poway.

Chabad of Huntsville posted to Facebook Sunday, saying, “We are shocked. We are saddened.”

The post urges others to join them in prayer, and to unify for strength.

The full message reads:

“We are shocked. We are saddened.

We are devastated at this horrific act that took place at Chabad of Poway, California yesterday.

We mourn the loss of a vivacious Jewess, whose life was taken just for being a Jew.

We pray for those injured for a complete and speedy recovery. During this difficult and challenging time, as are strengthened and encouraged by the words courageously said by Rabbi Goldstein immediately after being shot.

We must continue to be strong, to be unified. This can’t, and won’t break us. We must continue spreading light, goodness, Torah and mitzvot, to our surroundings and make our world a better place. Thank you to all who have reached out in support.”

Rabbi Eric Berk of Temple B’nai Shalom told WHNT News 19: