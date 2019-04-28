Fire destroys home in Tanner

Photo: Ivy Anderson/WHNT News 19

TANNER, Ala. – Firefighters in Tanner said a family is displaced after a fire burned a home Sunday.

It happened Sunday morning on Kelly Lane.

Firefighters were told the homeowner was cooking when a fire broke out in the kitchen, and the family thought it was out. When they left their home, it is believed to have reignited.

Capt. Derrick Gatlin said the home is expected to be a total loss. Neighbors said it displaced a family of 4.

Tanner Firefighters said Segers Vol. Fire Department and Athens Fire & Rescue assisted them in fighting the flames.

Gatlin said it is important to always monitor what you’re cooking, and never step away. If something you are cooking does catch fire, they advise you always allow fire officials to come check it out to confirm the fire is out.

