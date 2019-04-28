Castin’ N Catchin’ raises money for Pediatric and Congenital Heart Center

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. - Castin' n Catchin' has finished up it's fourth annual fishing tournament.

The fishing tournament benefits the Pediatric and Congenital Heart Center at Children’s of Alabama.

Just this year Castin' n Catchin' has raised over $150,000 for the pediatric heart center.

And the tournament director says they don't plan to stop anytime soon.

But even though the tournament is over you can still donate to the heart center of Alabama by going here.

After Saturday's event, the tournament has raised more than $500,000 for the Pediatric and Congenital Heart Center at Children’s of Alabama. This “heart hospital within a hospital” represents a five-decade tradition of superior cardiovascular clinical care and research dedicated solely to children.

This single platform of care includes surgeons, intensivists, cardiologists and many others, including nurses, social workers, child life specialists, counselors, nutritionists, occupational and physical therapists and chaplains.

For more information or sponsorship opportunities, please contact Shelly McCarty at shelly.mccarty@childrensal.org or 205-638-7478.