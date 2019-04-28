3 die in Alabama when SUV falls onto tracks, is hit by train

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) Authorities say three people in a Jeep Wrangler died when the SUV fell from an overpass off-ramp and was struck by a train in Alabama.

News agencies report that police say a female front-seat passenger saw the oncoming train and was able to get out of the wrecked vehicle before it was hit early Sunday.

Mobile police said in a news release that the driver was thrown from the falling vehicle and died. It says the bodies of two men were found in the rear seat.

The accident occurred about 4:40 a.m. Sunday under an Interstate 10 off-ramp to Dauphin Island Parkway South.

Police are investigating the cause. They have not released the names of the dead because they are trying to reach next-of-kin.

