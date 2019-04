Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DECATUR, Ala. - Decatur Parents and Children Together is hosting a Touch-a-Truck event.

Decatur PACT is a non-profit that works to prevent child abuse and neglect through community ties and actions.

The Touch-a-Truck family fun day is Saturday, May 4th at the Morgan County Fair Grounds in Decatur.

The event is fromĀ 10:00am-2:00pm. There will be a sensory sensitive hour from 10:00am-11:00am.

The event is free and open to the public.

Vendors will be present for food purchases.