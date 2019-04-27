× Patient steals ambulance from Huntsville Hospital

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – An ambulance was stolen from Huntsville Hospital ER early Saturday morning.

HEMSI officials confirmed to WHNT News 19 the ambulance was stolen around 3:15 a.m. as paramedics were attending to a patient who had been taken to the hospital.

They added HEMSI has a policy where ambulances are always turned off and locked after they arrive at the hospital, except in extreme emergencies, such as Saturday morning’s incident.

According to officials, a psychiatric patient left the hospital and took off in the ambulance, driving it toward Downtown Huntsville and crashing near the AC Hotel.

Officials said the ambulance was substantially damaged.