Janet Gabel talks mental health issues in North Alabama

It’s the hope of anyone dealing with the problems of society, that those problems will get better.

Unfortunately, it often seems to be going the other direction.

Janet Gabel is the Executive Director of Crisis Services of North Alabama, where they deal with people contemplating suicide, rape victims, and victims of domestic violence. She said they recently took the most calls ever since their helpline was set up 40 years ago.

“We responded to 27,000 calls – that’s the most calls we ever have responded to since the helpline was established almost 40 years ago, so it is needed now and far more than ever. Our mental health system in the United States is broken and you know, we need to do something about that.”

