Huntsville Utilities seeing increase in scam calls, advising customers to be vigilant

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville Utilities is advising customers to be wary of scam calls.

In a tweet, HU said they were seeing an increase in scam calls Saturday morning. The utility stated callers claiming to be from HU will either say customers’ power is about to be cut off unless they are paid immediately over the phone, ask the customer to pay with a pre-paid debit, credit, or gift card, or ask for personal information such as account numbers or social security numbers.

HU reminded anybody receiving such a call to hang up immediately, even if the caller ID reads “Huntsville Utilities.”