HPD seeks help identifying women involved in two separate theft cases

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville Police hope you can help them identify the people involved in two different theft cases from the last couple of weeks.

ABC Store Theft

The first happened on April 19th. Police are looking for the woman seen in the surveillance picture at the ABC Store on South Memorial Parkway.

Investigators acknowledge that the pictures of the woman aren’t great, but they hope someone can identify her based on the vehicle she was driving. It’s a maroon Ford Expedition with the passenger side rear window damaged. The surveillance pictures show it may be covered by cardboard.

This is case number 09862

Kohl’s Shoplifting

Huntsville Police Investigators are also looking for a woman who shoplifted from the Kohl’s store in Jones Valley. Police say she was in the store on April 22.

This is case number 10157.

What to do:

If you recognize either of these women, please call Huntsville Police Criminal Investigations at 256-427-7270. Investigators ask that you reference the case numbers listed when calling with your tips.