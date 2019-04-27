BBB Shred Day helps combat identity theft

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - In 2017 -- 16.7 million people became victims of identity fraud, which is one reason why the Better Business Bureau held another Shred Day.

The BBB wants everyone to bring their unwanted personal documents to Shred Day to make sure they don't fall victim to identity theft.

The director of communications, Julia Cherry, says anything that has your name, address, phone number, birthday or social security on it should be disposed of properly. Which is why they make it quick and easy to dispose of these items.

"This is a great way to come out and make sure that everything is done correctly and you're not at home just doing that one way shredder because those can easily be pieced together," said Cherry.

Cherry says what makes shred day so great is that they shred, and burn your documents on the spot.

And if you have a computer, printer, phone or any electronic that you're no longer using, they can dispose of those too.

"They'll take it back immediately from here and get rid of that and destroy it so that it's not going anywhere else, it doesn't give people time to go through it. It's a great and secure way to get rid of everything you possibly can," said Cherry.

Cherry says this shred day had the best turnout compared to past ones, so she's hopeful Northern Alabama will have fewer identity theft victims this year.

Other Shred Days Scheduled

Did you miss the shred day in Huntsville? You have two other opportunities in the Tennessee Valley.

Decatur:

Epic Church

14th Street SE

May 10, 2019

11:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.

Florence:

Florence-Lauderdale Coliseum

720 East Veterans Drive

May 11, 2019

9:00 a.m. -Noon