Authorities locate escaped Elba inmate

UPDATE: Authorities confirm Crook was recaptured around 7 a.m.

ELBA, Ala. – An inmate has escaped from the Elba Work Release Center.

Authorities said they were conducting a regular count of the inmates at the facility around midnight and realized the count was wrong.

After searching bed by bed, authorities stated inmate Jonathan Crook was missing.

Correctional officers stated they searched the facility grounds but were unable to find Crook.

Crook is 5′ 10,” weighs 155 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, and was last seen in his all-white uniform.

Anyone with information on Crook’s whereabouts is asked to call ADOC at (800) 831-8825.