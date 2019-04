LEE COUNTY, Ala. – Athletes from Auburn University and the University of Alabama spent their Saturday working at the Rebuild Together event in Beauregard.

The athletes joins members of the community to help tornado victims rebuild from the damage left behind by the EF-4 tornado on March 3, 2019.

Rebuild Together was Saturday at Providence Baptist Church in Beauregard.

See more pictures of today’s events on OANow.com.