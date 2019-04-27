“Arsenal Coffee Truck” to open permanent location

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - A coffee truck that frequents Redstone Arsenal is opening a stand-alone shop just outside Gate 9.

The owner of the "Arsenal Coffee" truck announced they are opening a shop at Redstone Gateway. The company held a free coffee tasting Friday morning near where the new shop will stand.

The permanent store will be created inside refurbished boxcars.

"We kind of try and stay different from the rest," says Leah Holcomb, the lead barista for Arsenal Coffee. "We try to focus on our craft as well as with our flavors. So we try to mix those two together. And then, of course, we're known for all of our flora lattes. We have edible organic flowers on top so I say that's our specialty here."

Arsenal Coffee will be one of several new businesses heading to Redstone Gateway, which is a mixed-use development just north of Redstone Arsenal Gate 9.

Arsenal Coffee plans to host a grand opening in the new locations October 1.