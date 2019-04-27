April 27, 2011 – A day that will forever impact the state of Alabama

The state of Alabama will forever be changed after the tornado super outbreak of April 27, 2011. A total of 62 tornadoes touched down across the state, injuring 2,092 and killing 238.

That Wednesday morning, the National Weather Service in Huntsville issued 92 tornado warnings, 31 severe thunderstorm warnings and seven flash flood warnings.

North Alabama alone had 39 tornadoes confirmed and 100 people died as a direct result of those tornadoes.

The National Weather Service developed an incredible interactive map that shows the tornado paths from that day.

Countless homes, businesses and churches were impacted by the tornadoes, including the Bethel Church of Christ in Limestone County. The church was once located in a building on Highway 72. An EF-5 tornado destroyed the building. After more than a year, Bethel Church of Christ opened the doors to its new building on the corner of Capshaw and Bledsoe Roads.

A full list of those who died as a direct result of the tornadoes that hit Alabama on April 27, 2011: