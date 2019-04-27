× 5 dead in Sumner County, TBI searching for ‘person of interest’

SUMNER COUNTY, Tenn. – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has been called to Sumner County, just north of Nashville, to investigate multiple bodies found at two different homes. Investigators are searching for a man they believe to be connected to the homicides.

Investigators are looking for Michael Cummins. They are calling in a person of interest in the case.

TBI says four bodies were found at a home on Charles Brown Road, and another at a home on Luby Daniels Road. Investigators say they have reason to believe the two scenes are connect. They believe Cummins may be in the woods in the area near one of the homes.

Investigators say anyone who sees Cummins should call 911 immediately.

PERSON OF INTEREST: We are working to locate Michael Cummins in connection to the multiple homicides we are investigating in Sumner County. He may be in the woods in the area near the scene and may be armed. If you spot him, call 911 immediately. pic.twitter.com/4MEelTIpyB — TBI (@TBInvestigation) April 28, 2019