5 dead in Sumner County, TBI searching for ‘person of interest’

Posted 7:34 pm, April 27, 2019, by , Updated at 07:38PM, April 27, 2019

SUMNER COUNTY, Tenn. – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has been called to Sumner County, just north of Nashville, to investigate multiple bodies found at two different homes. Investigators are searching for a man they believe to be connected to the homicides.

Investigators are looking for Michael Cummins. They are calling in a person of interest in the case.

TBI says four bodies were found at a home on Charles Brown Road, and another at a home on Luby Daniels Road. Investigators say they have reason to believe the two scenes are connect. They believe Cummins may be in the woods in the area near one of the homes.

Investigators say anyone who sees Cummins should call 911 immediately.

 

