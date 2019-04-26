× Video alibi prompts prosecutors to drop case against Huntsville murder suspect

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – Prosecutors are dropping their case against a man charged with killing someone at a Huntsville apartment complex.

The Madison County District Attorney’s Office filed a motion Friday stating they no longer wished to prosecute Demorris Lauderdale for murder.

Police charged Lauderdale with capital murder for the March 20 shooting at Brixworth at Bridge Street apartments. Austin Rich, 19, was killed in the shooting.

Lauderdale’s attorney said earlier this week that his client had an alibi that proved he wasn’t at the apartments when the shooting happened.

The Madison County District Attorney’s office filed notice with the court Friday that it was not going forward with the case against Lauderdale. The DA’s office said it received evidence that clearly put Lauderdale far away from the scene of the shooting.

“He was clocked in and on video at a middle school in Georgia,” said Tim Gann, chief trial attorney for the Madison County DA’s office. “His lawyer provided video evidence that he was there. As soon as we verified it, we nolle prossed it.”

No other arrests have been made in connection with Rich’s murder.