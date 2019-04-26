× The National Cornbread Festival returns for its 23rd year

SOUTH PITTSBURG, TN. – Enjoy the sights, sounds, and tastes at the 23rd Annual National Cornbread Festival.

The Cornbread Festival is returning to South Pittsburg, Tennessee on Saturday, April 27th, and Sunday, April 28th. The festival kicks off at 9:00 a.m. on both festival days and lasts until 6:00 p.m.

Attendees will have the opportunity to explore over 100 regional arts & crafts vendors, listen to live music, enjoy carnival rides, and taste a wide array of food options – including varieties of cornbread.

This family-friendly festival has plenty of options for the kiddos including games, face painting, and inflatables. The party isn’t complete without blacksmith and glass blowing demonstrations, a huge carnival, quilt exhibit, musicians’ jam tent, tours of Lodge Cast Iron and much more.

There will also be a Lodge Cast Iron National Cornbread Cook-Off that takes place on stage at the festival.

There is a 5K run scheduled for 8:00 a.m. Saturday morning, with registration starting at 6:30 a.m.

Admission is $7 at the gate, preschool children are free.

For more information and the complete festival schedule, visit the festival website by clicking here.