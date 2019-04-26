× Swing back in time at Wings Over Courtland

COURTLAND, Ala. – ‘Wings Over Courtland’ will celebrate the town’s role in World War II by honoring all veterans from the surrounding area.

This Alabama town invites the community to join them in a 1940s recreated town to commemorate the WWII Army Air Base in Courtland. ‘Wings over Courtland‘ kicks off on Friday, April 26th with events lasting through Sunday, April 28th.

Attendees will have the opportunity to speak with Veterans and hear their personal accounts. There will be vendors with treats of the era, drinks of the era, and a classic diner. Music and educational programs from this era will also be at the event as well as a photographer.

Attendees dressed in fashions of the time are invited to participate in the fashion show. The Saturday evening entertainment will include dinner and a USO style show, followed by a swing dance under the stars. On Sunday, there will be a service with singing followed by a picnic lunch.

Tickets:

Order tickets online for the evening activities and Sunday picnic. Tickets are also available by calling, (256) 366-6796.

Schedule of Events (Tentative Programming):

FRIDAY: 9:00 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. Student Enrichment 6:30 p.m. Volunteer Supper 7:30 p.m. Movie in the Park: “I WANTED WINGS” SATURDAY:

9:30 a.m. Opening comments, vendors set up, and town opens, welcome in the Warbird photoshoot (at airbase), Secretary of State voter ID registration at Police Dept. 10:00 a.m. Walking tour begins from the museum,

Exhibits open : a)Homefront, b)World War II c) Courtland Army Airfield d) Children’s area e) Army Air Corp f) Vintage Car and Tractor g) Military Encampment h) Airplanes i)Military Vehicles j) Museum Gallery k) Red Cross and Army Nurses Corps l) Recruiting Station m) Quilt Show 10:30 a.m. Canteen opens 10:30 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. Shuttles to Air Base 10:45 a.m. Life in the 1940s Program -Talks are presented on the 15 and 45-minute mark. 11:00a.m. – 2:00 p.m. Diner opens in the Depot Noon Radio Show Broadcast 1:00 a.m. Soap Making Demonstration at Homefront 2:15 p.m. Parade line up 2:30 p.m. Parade of veterans and Rosies with a military vehicle 2:55 p.m. Offical Photograph of all Veterans and Rosies 3:00 p.m. Veterans Honor Program 3:30 p.m. Flyover 3:45 p.m. Veterans Row Opens 4:00 p.m. Fashion Show 4:15 p.m. Offical Photograph of all Volunteers 5:00 p.m. Swing dance exhibition, followed by lessons 6:00 a.m. Dinner, music, and show, followed by stories of CAAF 7:30-9 p.m. Dance under the stars 9:00 p.m. Fireworks Finale ​SUNDAY:

10:30 a.m. Outdoor Church Service at Gazebo and singing Noon Picnic (boxed lunches for sale for $7) 12:30 p.m. 100th Birthday Party for the American Legion 1:00 p.m. Quilts of the Depression Era by Glenn Rikard 2:00 p.m. Wreath Laying byTown Creek VFW in Courtland Cemetary

This is an ALABAMA 200 Bicentennial endorsed event.