Stolen motorcycle stopped in Marshall County, driver arrested

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. – A man was arrested Thursday after authorities found him driving a stolen vehicle.

The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy stopped a motorcycle near Grant.

After running the motorcycle’s VIN, the deputy determined it had been stolen from Guntersville.

The driver, Williman Hullett Jarrett, was arrested and charged with receiving a stolen vehicle. His bond is set at $5,000.