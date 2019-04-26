× Search continues for missing Lauderdale County man

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. – Lauderdale County authorities are looking for a man who has been missing for more than three weeks.

Bradley Eugene Lard, 39, was reported missing April 3.

Lard is 6 feet 1 inch tall and 190 pounds.

Some people have scheduled a search that will take place at 8 a.m. Saturday at Cloverdale Fire Department #2, located on County Road 10.

Anyone with information about his location is asked to contact the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s office at 256-760-5757.