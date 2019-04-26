One person dead in two-vehicle crash involving motorcycle on Meridian Street

Posted 10:43 pm, April 26, 2019

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Authorities confirm one person died in a crash involving a motorcycle on Meridian Street near Chase Road, just north of JF Drake State University.

At this time, we do not have any information on the identity of the person who was killed or the condition of anyone else involved in the crash.

Huntsville police closed the intersection and the crash is under investigation.

We have a crew at the scene working to gather more information.

