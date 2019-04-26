× Missing senior alert issued out of Cleburne County

The Cleburne County Sheriff’s Office needs help locating Jas Cleveland Rollins.

Mr. Rollins is a 79-year-old white male and might be suffering from a condition that may impair his judgment. Rollins is 5’10” and 200lbs.

Mr. Rollins left his home in the area of County Road 159 in Heflin at around 2:00 p.m. on April 24th. Mr. Rollins was possibly on foot or was picked up by someone, according to report.

If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of Jas Cleveland Rollins, please contact the Cleburne County Sheriff’s Office at (256) 463-8911 or call 911.