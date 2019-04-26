× Kids get into Wednesday morning movies all summer long – for just $4

Three local AMC Theaters will be participating in the chain’s “Summer Movie Camp.”

As part of the promotion, AMC Classic Decatur 12, AMC Classic Florence 12, and AMC Classic Huntsville 10 will be showing kid-friendly movies every Wednesday morning in June and July.

The price to get into the movies – just $4; and that includes a snack pack with popcorn, a soda, and a box of candy.

Some of the movies scheduled include Trolls, the Lego Movie 2, and How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World.

A new movie will be shown each Wednesday, meaning there will always be something new. For a full schedule, click here.