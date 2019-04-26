× Illinois sex offender arrested in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. – Authorities said they arrested an Illinois man who was staying in DeKalb County and violating sex offender registration laws.

Jason Wienk, 45, of Seneca, Ill., was arrested near Henagar Wednesday afternoon, the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies and U.S. Marshals were on their way to arrest Wienk at a home on County Road 671, where they said he had been staying with someone he met on the internet. They passed him on County Road 126 and arrested him there instead.

Wienk was convicted of three counts of predatory criminal sexual assault in Illinois in 2014 and had registered there five years ago, but hadn’t registered again since the conviction, authorities said.

Wienk was booked into the DeKalb County Jail on a charge of violating the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act.