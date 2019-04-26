Huntsville city leaders agree to design plan for John Hunt Park playground

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - The city's largest park is about to get even bigger. City leaders want to rebuild the playground and build a space to bike and skate.

On a sunny afternoon, Kids Space playground in Huntsville sees plenty of foot traffic. "They went in, got donations in the community and built it. It's a wood structure, it's over 20 years old," Huntsville parks and rec director Steve Ivey said.

After two decades of heavy use, Ivey says Kids Space is starting to show its age. "One of the things at Kids Space, you can't see through it. In this day and time, you want to be able to see your kids on the playground at all times."

This week, the city agreed to give the engineering firm 4 Site a year to come up with a plan to re-design the Kids Space playground, as well as draw up plans for a mountain bike skills course and a skate park.

"We tried to get as many activities as we could and as many residents as we could to come to the park," Ivey said.

The city agreed to spend around $173,610 for the design plan, which will be finished next spring.

"To re-do Kids Space today, to get the park to where you want it, would be around $1.5 to $2 million," said Ivey

The new park won't be built for at least another year. The design plan will also create more lighting and parking at John Hunt Park, which Ivey says is already rapidly expanding to attract people of all ages.

Ivey says the new cross country running course at the former golf course will be done this spring. He says there's no timetable for when the new Kids Space playground could be finished.