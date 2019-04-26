Flesh-eating bacteria infects Florida man fishing in Gulf of Mexico

TAMPA, Fla. — A Florida man was hospitalized after contracting a flesh-eating bacteria while fishing in the Gulf of Mexico, WFTS reports.

Mike Walton was taken to Tampa General Hospital with necrotizing fasciitis, a life-threatening infection that is rare in the United States.

Walton was fishing about 20 miles off the coast Saturday when he was stuck by a fish hook. His hand started swelling up and by Easter Sunday had black bubbles forming.

He received a skin graft on the top of his hand and up to his arm, where his skin was deteriorating.

According to the Ozona Fish Camp, Walton is now out of the hospital.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help with his medical expenses.

The fish camp posted the good news Wednesday, saying, “Big Mike has left the hospital!!!!! … Keep thoughts and prayers coming he has a long road ahead.”