Decatur Police arrest man suspected of soliciting sex with a child

DECATUR, Ala. – Authorities arrested a man suspected of soliciting sex with a child electronically.

Decatur Police said on Wednesday, Jason Rupil talked to a child over the internet and later traveled from Pelham, Alabama to Decatur. Investigators stated they believe he was on his way to have sex with the child.

Officers intercepted Rupil in Decatur and arrested him.

Rupil was taken to the Morgan County Jail and charged with traveling to meet a child for an unlawful sex act and electronic solicitation of a child.

He is being held in lieu of a $150,000 bond.

