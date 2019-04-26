× DEA and law enforcement partners hosting Drug Take Back Day Saturday

On Saturday, April 27, the DEA and law enforcement partners will host the 2019 Drug Take Back Day. The program is designed to give the public a way to safely and anonymously dispose of unused prescription medication.

During the last Take Back Day in October 2018, 4,770 law enforcement agencies participated across 5,839 sites, collecting just over 914,000 pounds of unused medication.

Several agencies across the Tennessee Valley will participate from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office – Lincoln County High School, 1233 Huntsville Highway, Fayetteville, TN 37334

Cullman Police Department – Walmart Supercenter, 626 Olive Street SW, Cullman, AL 35055

DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office – First State Bank, 246 Main Street E, Rainsville, AL 35986

Giles County Sheriff’s Office – CVS Pharmacy, 709 West College, Pulaski, TN 38478

Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit – Walmart, 304 E. Meighan Blvd., Gadsden, AL 35903

Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office – WLX County Cafe, 1212 N. Locust Ave, Lawrenceburg, TN 38464

Muscle Shoals Police Department – Walmart, 517 Avalon Ave, Muscle Shoals, AL 35661

Huntsville Police Department and Madison County Sheriff’s Office – In addition to their year-round drop site at 715 Wheeler Ave NW in Huntsville Parking lot on the north side of Wheeler Ave. (next to Huntsville Police Department) – 815 Wheeler Ave. NW, Huntsville, AL 35801 Alabama A&M University Student Health & Counseling Center – 4011 Meridian St., Huntsville, AL 35811 Madison Police Department (from 10 a.m.-1 p.m.) – 100 Hughes Road, Madison, AL 35758 Kroger Parking Lot – 7090 Hwy 72 W., Huntsville, AL 35806 CVS Pharmacy (from 9 a.m.-noon) – 12275 Hwy 231-431 N, Meridianville, AL 25759 CVS Pharmacy (from 9 a.m.-noon) – 5859 AL-53, Harvest, AL 35749



More take-back sites will be added each day, so check here for an updated list.