Cullman officials need help locating missing man

CULLMAN, Ala. – Authorities need help locating Charles Smith of Cullman.

Charles Steven Smith, Jr. left the city of Cullman on his way to Biloxi, Mississippi on April 19th. The family lost contact with Smith later that afternoon during his travels, according to officials. Authorities say that in the last known contact, Smith discussed issues with a tire but did not give his location.

Cullman Police Department say they are working with other agencies in an effort to locate Smith but has been unsuccessful.

Anyone with knowledge of Smith’s travel plans or with personal knowledge of him that could assist in the case is encouraged to contact Sgt. Eric Cole at the Investigations Division of the CPD at 256-775-7170 or 256-734-1434.