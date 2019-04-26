× Chemical spill shuts down northbound lanes of Memorial Parkway at Mastin Lake

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Traffic was stopped on Memorial Parkway during Friday morning’s rush hour.

Muriatic acid spilled on to the Parkway after authorities say a truck driver was attempting to merge into the left lane of traffic when he was rear-ended by another driver causing the spillage. Authorities say there were four vehicles involved.

According to officials, one driver received minor injuries during the wreck.

According to a Nixle alert, Huntsville Police were diverting northbound traffic at Mastin Lake through the old Gander Mountain parking lot around 8:15 a.m.

Police say that drivers should expect delays in the area while they clean up.

The road was re-opened around 10:15 a.m.