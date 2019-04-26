× Birmingham organization planning LGBTQ charter school

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Birmingham AIDS Outreach announced Thursday they would apply to create an LBGTQ charter school.

BAO said the Magic City Acceptance Academy would be an extension of the Magic City Acceptance Center, a youth LGBTQ center which offers several free services to the community, including, a legal clinic, at classes, talent shows, counseling, HIV/STD/STI testing and education, skill-building classes, and movie nights, to name a few.

BAO stated they plan to work with New Schools for Alabama, the state charter school association, to build a strong application and secure all resources to launch the school.

In a news release, New Schools Executive Director Tyler Barnett said the association couldn’t be happier to work with BAO.

“We’re thrilled to support BAO and the Magic City Acceptance Center in their application for a charter school,” he said. “All kids deserve a school environment that is welcoming and affirming, and far too often that is just not the experience kids in the LGBTQ community have in a traditional school. This application has all of the elements to not only deliver a nurturing school environment but also an excellent academic experience.”