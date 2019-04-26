Athens City Schools re-enrollment deadline is May 10

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ATHENS, Ala. -- The current school year is near to coming to an end, but some Tennessee Valley school systems are already making sure everything is in check for the next school year.

Athens City Schools want to remind parents/guardians and students that their re-enrollment deadline is May 10, 2019. All students currently enrolled in grades K-11 who plan to attend an Athens City school next year are expected to complete re-enrollment.

It may feel repetitive, but school leaders explain that it's a huge part of keeping students safe.

"Re-enrolling each school year we get updated information if parents have moved, changed phone numbers, changed emails, if contacts have changed," explains student service supervisor Mike O'Rear.

It's also a way for the school system to know how many students to expect to return in the fall.

Athens City Schools uses an online enrollment service called SchoolMint. SchoolMint saves your family information from your current registration/enrollment and automatically populates many of the required forms, making re-enrollment a simple and efficient experience.

O'Rear recommends you download the free SchoolMint app to make the process as easy as possible.

"The re-enrollment process takes roughly 20 minutes to complete," he said. "A lot of the past info is pre-loaded in there, and if you don't have to make any changes, you don't have anything to type into that."

If you need assistance with SchoolMint registration, help is available at the Athens City Schools Board of Education Central Office building located at 455 Hwy. 31 North between the hours of 8 a.m. - 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. Summer hours are Monday through Thursday from 7 a.m. - 5 p.m.

To register your new or current student in an Athens City School, follow the instructions at this link.