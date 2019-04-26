Annual Decatur Morgan Hospital Foundation Dragon Boat Festival happening May 11

DECATUR, Ala. – Time is running out to register for the 8th Annual Decatur Morgan Hospital Foundation Dragon Boat Festival!

You only have until May 3 to sign up for the ride of your life, which will take place Saturday, May 11, at Point Mallard Aquatic Center Beach.

The Dragon Boat Race and Festival is the premier sporting event of the year. Participants rave about the excitement, diversity, friendly competition and community spirit surrounding the event. The all-inclusive event is the ultimate team building sport – requiring rhythm and finesse rather than brawn to succeed. Teams of all ages, skill levels, sizes and shapes take part.

Paddlers competing in the Decatur Morgan Hospital Foundation Dragon Boat Race & Festival are asked to raise donations in support of our community hospital. The money is vital to help the hospital treat the more than 75,000 patients annually who need its services, regardless of their ability to pay.

Proceeds from this year’s event will benefit the child and adolescent school at the Decatur Morgan West campus.

For more information or to register, visit decaturmorganfoundation.org