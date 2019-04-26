4 hospitalized for mercury after Alabama school thermometer breaks

Posted 6:47 am, April 26, 2019, by
CENTER POINT, Ala. (AP) — Four students were taken to a hospital in Birmingham after mercury spilled from a broken thermometer at a school.

The principal of Center Point High School, Van Phillips, tells news outlets that someone broke a thermometer in a chemistry class on Thursday.

Four ninth-graders who may have touched the substance were taken to Children’s of Alabama as a precaution.

Students were moved to another part of the school so classes could resume, and a cleanup crew was brought in to clean-up the mercury.

Mercury is classified as a hazardous material. Inhaling vapors from the liquid metal can cause respiratory problems and nervous disorders in more serious, repeated cases.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.