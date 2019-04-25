Watch Live: State lottery under debate in the Alabama Senate

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – A proposal to institute a state lottery is under debate in the Senate Chamber right now in Montgomery.

The Senate Tourism and Marketing Committee voted 6-5 earlier this week to advance the bill by Republican Sen. Greg Albritton of Atmore. The legislation as introduced specified that a lottery would be played with paper tickets, including instant tickets and multi-state lottery games, and would not allow video lottery terminals which can resemble slot machines.

Alabama is one of five states — along with Utah, Alaska, Hawaii, and Nevada — without a state lottery. Past attempts to establish a state lottery have failed under a politically fatal mix of conservative opposition to gambling and feuds over electronic gambling.

The Legislative Service Agency, which estimates how much revenue bills will generate, predicted a paper lottery would produce $166.7 million annually.

Alabama voters would have to approve any lottery measure because it would require a change in the state constitution. If lawmakers approve the legislation, the idea would go before voters next year.

