Texas 13-year-old dies after beating by girls outside middle school

HOUSTON – A 13-year-old Texas girl who was on life support after she was attacked outside of her middle school died Wednesday morning, her mother told KTRK.

Mamie Jackson said her daughter, Kashala Francis, came home bruised and said she was jumped Thursday after leaving Attucks Middle School in Houston. Francis said two girls attacked her and a third joined them, kicking her in the head.

The beating was captured on cellphone video. “I can see these girls kicking her in the head while other children are laughing at her,” Jackson told KTRK.

After complaining of headaches, Francis became unresponsive Sunday and was taken to Texas Children’s Hospital. Jackson said doctors found a tumor in the back of her head that the family wasn’t aware of.

Investigators are waiting for the results of an autopsy to determine what role the injuries Kashala suffered during the fight might have had in her death.

The school district offered condolences to the family, students and teacher, saying in a statement, “Off-campus events that preceded the student’s death are being investigated by the Houston Police Department, and HISD is cooperating.”

The family has organized a Facebook fundraiser to pay Kashala’s medical bills.