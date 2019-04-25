Showers end early Friday, setting up a beautiful weekend

Scattered showers keep coming through Thursday night, but they taper off early Friday morning. Cooler, drier air blowing in from the northwest erodes the clouds, and adds a slight chill to the day ahead! Expect a morning low in the 50s and an afternoon high in the low-70s with a stiff northwest breeze gusting to 25 miles per hour on Friday.

It gets dry and chilly Friday night: lows 40ºF to 45ºF with a light wind, a clear sky, and a little light fog early Saturday. Dry air sets up a nice weekend, and we don’t see significant rain again around here for at least the next seven days.

Weekend Weather: The upcoming weekend us a huge one for Spring events: Castin’ N’ Catchin’ benefitting Children’s of Alabama in Scottsboro and Panoply at Big Spring Park in Downtown Huntsville, and of course the Spring races at Talladega/Geico 500. There’s also BBB Shred Day in Huntsville and the Smoke on the Water BBQ competition in Florence. Oh, and Go Havoc! The Huntsville Havoc take on Birmingham in Game One of the SPHL Championship series at the VBC.

Cool, dry air moves in on Friday. Some communities may struggle to rise above 70ºF Friday afternoon, and it gets downright chilly Friday night: lows in the 40s by sunrise Saturday.

Over-all, the weekend looks fantastic: seasonably warm days, comfortable nights, and a fair sky (some clouds, some sun). If you plan to spend a considerable amount of time outdoors, don’t forget to slather on the sunscreen! For many, the first unintended sunburn of the year happens in late April as summer sunscreen habits have yet to kick back in.

We maintain a slim chance of a brief shower on Sunday. Most of Alabama misses out on rain for the entire weekend, but a weak disturbance passing overhead Sunday afternoon and evening could squeeze out a few sprinkles or a few small downpours over North and Central Alabama between 10 AM and 6 PM.

Insignificant rain ahead: One of the driest stretches of 2019 begins this weekend. It won’t be ‘completely’ dry (as in zero rainfall in the region), but rain chances are low and total rainfall looks very small between now and the end of next week.