Portion of Winchester Road to be widened

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - A section of Winchester Road is about to get a huge facelift. Madison County is planning to make a portion of the road wider to accommodate heavy traffic.

District 1 Commissioner Roger Jones said the widening is necessary because the road as it stands is dangerous.

"Gosh, there's way too much traffic for a narrow road. Winchester Road is so traffic congested," explained Jones. "There's so many people traveling up and down the road it needs to be widened."

Signs in the area warn drivers about the work and to take it slow through the area but through traffic hasn't seemed to slow down much.

"They'll be building a five-lane road down to Walmart and we are moving, as of today, they're moving the utilities," added Jones. "They're moving the big utility poles that have to be moved to make room for the wider road."

While the scattered showers may have put a damper on things Thursday, the county says when workers are present, take your time driving through the construction zones.

"We just ask for people to be patient. It's going to take time to get this construction completed. But it's going to be so nice when it is completed."

The widening project is A-Trip funded and is estimated to cost $6.6 million.

Madison County is hopeful the road widening will be complete by Christmas.