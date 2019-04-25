Oklahoma coin collector offers $10,000 for rare penny

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLAREMORE, OK. - An Oklahoma man is offering $10,000 in exchange for one penny.

Richard McPheeters is a coin dealer and collector in Claremore, and he is looking for a rare penny to complete a set. This isn't your average penny.

The particular penny he is searching for is from 1982, the last year pennies were made from copper. McPheeters has 7 of these pennies out of 8 from the Denver mint and he is looking for the 8th one.

McPheeters has been collecting coins since he was 12 years old.

He says you can tell the difference because pennies nowadays are made of zinc with a copper plating.

It’ll have to be certified but for the correct penny, McPheeters will pay $10,000.

McPheeters can be reached at 918-923-7325.