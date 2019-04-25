Mercury Systems celebrates expansion in Huntsville

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Mercury Systems celebrated its expansion in Huntsville with a ribbon cutting at the company's new facility.

Mercury Systems leaders said the company's expansion in Huntsville symbolizes the importance of anti-tamper, cybersecurity, and embedded sensors for the nation's warfighters.

Mercury Systems is based in Andover, Mass., and works to meet the defense industry's technology needs. The company said its Huntsville facility is known for its advanced automated manufacturing technology, which minimizes lead time and cost.

U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks was at Thursday's ribbon cutting.

"What Mercury brings to the table is good paying, high education jobs, those are always a benefit to any kind of community," Brooks said. "And Huntsville, Madison County, the Tennessee Valley, we have been blessed to have that kind of prosperity now for decades. And it looks like were having another explosive spurt where it looks like maybe in the next 5 to 10 years Huntsville will become the largest city in the state of Alabama."