Marshall County man killed in crash involving tractor-trailer in Morgan County

Posted 9:28 pm, April 25, 2019, by , Updated at 10:32PM, April 25, 2019

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. – A man from Marshall County died in a two-vehicle crash in Morgan County on Thursday.

Alabama State Troopers confirm that Gabriel Dewayne Wood, 37, of Union Grove was killed when the vehicle he was driving crashed with a tractor-trailer.

The crash happened around 6:20 a.m. on Talucah Road, two miles east of Valhermoso Springs.

Investigators believe that Wood was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Alabama State Troopers continue to investigate the crash.

