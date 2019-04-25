× Man shot in Crossville

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. – DeKalb County investigators are working to determine what led to a man being shot Thursday morning in Crossville.

The shooting happened around 11:30 a.m. in the 1100 block of Union Grove Road, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators said a man was taken to the hospital after the shooting and was in stable condition.

No charges had been filed.

Investigators were looking for people who may have seen the shooting or an altercation in the area. Anyone with information that could help is asked to contact the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office at 256-845-3801.