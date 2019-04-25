× Madison teacher’s aide charged with abuse

MADISON, Ala. – Madison police arrested a former Madison City Schools aide Thursday and charged him with abuse.

Jamerson Lee Baker of Madison was charged with willful torture or abuse of a child by a caregiver or person in charge.

Madison police said they arrested Baker based on allegations made earlier this month.

Baker was employed through a staffing agency at Madison City Schools, police said. They did not disclose what school he worked at.

Baker was being booked into the Limestone County Jail. Limestone County authorities said his bond would be set by a judge.