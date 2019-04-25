× Madison City Schools special education staffer charged with willful torture/abuse of a child

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – A Madison City Schools special education staffer has been arrested and charged with willful torture/abuse of a child by a caregiver.

Jamerson Lee Baker, 37, of Madison was booked into the Limestone County Jail Thursday afternoon. The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office says he was arrested after an investigation into allegations made earlier this month.

Madison City Schools Superintendent Robby Parker says Baker was an aide contract employee through a staffing agency. “The reported behavior that led to the arrest and removal from our campuses goes against acceptable practices in properly restraining kids,” said Parker. “Our students deserve only the best care and attention, with all situations handled professionally in every circumstance.”