Florence pharmacy bandit still on the loose

FLORENCE, Ala. – A brazen robber remains on the loose in the Shoals. Florence police would like to apprehend the person responsible for the armed robbery of a pharmacy on January 24.

These surveillance pictures from Massey Drugs on Wood Avenue were released by the Florence Police Department.

According to detectives, once he entered, the robbery suspect went straight to the pharmacy counter. Dressed in dark athletic clothing, police say he demanded employees give him all of the Opioid medication and Fentanyl patches.

At gunpoint, the suspect had the pharmacist put the stolen items into a small black bag. As the suspect ran from the pharmacy, detectives noticed he was wearing brown leather shoes. They believe he had on normal street clothes underneath his disguise.

It’s time for you to take action. Grab your phone and either call or text operators with your tips in this case. Even the smallest detail could help police bring the suspect to justice. To speak with an operator, dial (256)386-8685. To send a detailed text message, address it to 274637.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted on the Shoals Area Crime Stoppers Facebook page. If your information leads to an arrest, you will be eligible for a cash reward.