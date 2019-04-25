Dirty equipment and food temperature issues found during recent health inspections

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Madison County

Chili's Grill & Bar

8628 Hwy 72 W, Madison, AL 35758

Score: 77

Violations:

The health inspector found food held at improper temperatures during hot and cold holding

Residue was found in the ice chute

All violations were corrected.

________________________________________________________

Kentucky Fried Chicken

7874 Hwy 72 W, Madison, AL 35758

Score: 79

Violations

Food was held at improper hot holding temperatures

Residue was found in the lobby area soda nozzles

Dirty can opener blade

All violations were corrected.

__________________________________________________________

Clean Plate Recommendation

Offbeat Coffee Studio

2620 Clinton Ave W Suite 1D, Huntsville, AL 35805

Score: 100

Offbeat Coffee Studio, a newcomer to Campus 805, combines a coffee shop with a vinyl records store. An immersion batch brewer allows them to have more control over the flavor notes they want to bring out in their drip coffee.

Pour-overs and espressos are also carefully prepared with beans roasted in Northwest Arkansas.

Add a marshmallow to your espresso for just a touch of sweetness or try one of their cereal milk lattes available in Cocoa Pebbles, Cinnamon Toast Crunch and Lucky Charms. And what goes better with cereal inspired coffee than a bowl of cereal!

They also offer freshly baked treats made by Hamley.

We can't forget the cool vinyl collection available for sale. The music presence is very much alive in the wide range of artists, decor and of course, the name Offbeat Studio.