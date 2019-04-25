× Blue Bell releases new Cookie Cake Ice Cream

This sweet treat deserves an extra trip to the supermarket before the cookie crumbles.

Blue Bell added a new flavor to the mix and introduced Cookie Cake Ice Cream which will begin arriving in stores April 25th. This ice cream is described as loaded with chocolate chip cookie cake pieces and swirls of chocolate and vanilla icing.

“We have made many flavors that combine cookie or cake pieces with our ice cream, but this is our first cookie cake. The cookie cake pieces are delicious. They are chewy and loaded with chocolate chips. The chocolate and vanilla icing swirls are the finishing touches in every bite,” said Joe Robertson, executive director of advertising and marketing for Blue Bell.

Cookie Cake is available in the half gallon and pint sizes for a limited time.

For more information about Blue Bell and for a complete list of flavors now available in stores, visit www.bluebell.com.