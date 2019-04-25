× Alabama’s Quinnen Williams selected as No. 3 NFL Draft pick by the Jets

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – It’s Draft Day in Nashville! Hundreds of thousands of fans are expected to be in the Music City to see who their teams will select up close. And yet again, the SEC is well represented. Three Alabama players are projected to go in the first round.

Just as analysts expected, Quinnen Williams is the first member of the Crimson Tide off the board. Defensive tackle Williams was pick No. 3 and is going the Jets. Williams totaled 18.5 tackles for loss a season ago.

The New York Jets select Quinnen Wiliams (@QuinnenWilliams) with the third overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. The first Alabama player off the board #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/6jPyq9laWA — Rocco DiSangro (@RoccoDiSangro) April 26, 2019

The next player to go for the Tide is offensive tackle, Jonah Williams picked No. 11 by the Cincinnati Bengals.

The final Alabama player expected to be drafted in Round 1 is Josh Jacobs, who analysts predicted to be the first running back off the board.