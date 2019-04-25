Alabama woman charged with murder in fire that killed infant

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama woman is charged with capital murder in an apartment fire that killed her 4-month-old child.

News outlets report 31-year-old Ashley Nicole King of Phenix City was arrested following a blaze Wednesday.

The woman covered her face with her hands as she walked through a courthouse for an initial appearance on Thursday. A judge appointed an attorney to represent King, but he didn’t have any immediate comment on the charges.

Firefighters found out a child might be inside a burning apartment as they responded to a call about the fire. Williams says the woman’s child was found inside with severe burns.

A spokesman for the Phenix City Police Department, Capt. Darryl Williams, says investigators believe the fire was intentionally set, but they don’t have a motive.

